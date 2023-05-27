Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon are the two leading actresses of Bollywood. Anushka, who had stepped into the Hindi film industry with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and showed a varied range of acting skills with films like Pari, NH10 and others, has now debuted at Cannes 2023. On the other hand, Kriti is carving her path in Bollywood by honing her skills and taking on different projects.

While both of the actresses are quite good at what they do, when it comes to fashion, they never leave a chance to make it for the most. Be it an event or an outing, they always step outside, serving major style statements and wooing us with their looks. Recently, Anushka and Kriti wore almost similar outfits at two different events. Who do you think has worn it better? Keep scrolling to find out and vote!

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma had her dream debut at Cannes 2023, and well, she looked quite dreamy and angelic herself. Anushka can be seen wearing a Richard Quinn outfit that had beige and white colour palettes that blended perfectly with her skin tone. The gown featured embellished geometric patterns along with an off-shoulder floral-designed neckline.

Anushka Sharma opted for a dewy look when it came to her makeup. With a full coverage foundation, contoured edges, pink blush, soft peach smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows and peach lip shade – she completed the look. For accessories, she chose diamond drops and kept her hair in a sleek bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Kriti Sanon

At IIFA 2023, Kriti Sanon walked the green carpet wearing an outfit similar to Anushka Sharma. While hers was white, Kriti opted for a more black swan look. She can be seen wearing a black and white embellished gown with an off-shoulder black rose-patterned neckline. She kept her accessories minimal to only a pair of silver hoops and a few finger rings. Kriti opted for black smokey eyes with dramatic liner and nude brown lip shade and kept her hair in a top knot bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Who do you think wore the gown better? Anushka Sharma or Kriti Sanon?

Polls Vote here: Anushka Sharma

Kriti Sanon View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Vs Sydney Sweeney Fashion Face-Off: Who Nailed The Peek-A-Boo Bra Trend Putting Up A Busty Display For Some NSFW Photos!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News