Gone are the days when women would want to hide their bra straps in public, and with changing times, we flaunt it even more. And why not? Bras have become expensive these days, and if you’ve got it, you must flaunt it. Recently, two massively successful women took the peek-a-boo br* affair a notch higher with their fashion game, and it’s none other than Scarlett Johansson and Sydney Sweeney. Both the beauties were seen attending Cannes recently and put their best fashion foot at the prestigious film festival; scroll below to take a look at their pics!

While Scarlett is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid and most talented actresses, Sydney rose to fame with her portrayal of ‘Cassie’ in Euphoria. And ever since then, there has been no turning back for her, and she’s getting all the recognition and love from her fans worldwide.

Now, talking about the peek-a-boo bra moment, Sydney Sweeney was spotted at Cannes walking hand-in-hand with her fiance Jonathan Davino a while ago. The Euphoria actress paired her powder blue satin dress with a bra underneath and displayed it, giving a glimpse of her busty cleav*ge.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Sydney Sweeney in Cannes pic.twitter.com/OfLUOPvwOO — linda (@itgirlenergy) May 21, 2023

On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson donned a s*xy powder pink coloured Prada custom-made outfit, which had a white bra underneath and peeked from the dress. If you would look closer at her gown, the bra had embellished beads on it, giving it a chic look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

God is really a woman!

Who do you think nailed the peek-a-boo bra trend better – Scarlett Johansson or Sydney Sweeney? Tell us in the space below.

