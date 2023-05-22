Anne Hathaway has proved her acting mettle over time with her commendable performances. The actress has won several accolades for her impeccable work and left a mark on the viewers with every role she has picked. While her performance in her film The Devil Wears Prada lives in our hearts rent-free, Anne sometimes thought she did not belong to the movie’s sets, and it had something to do with Meryl Streep.

Anne began her journey in showbiz at an early age, and her breakthrough came with the 2001 film Princess Diaries. Since then, Anne has explored various genres and even received an Oscar for her work in Les Miserables.

It is known to many that Anne Hathaway was not the only choice of filmmakers to play Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada. The makers had earlier approached Rachel McAdams, who was not determined to bag the role. later, it went to Anne who was excited for it but sometimes felt she did not belong to the film’s sets.

Along with the film, Anne also got the opportunity to share the screen space with Academy Award-winning star Meryl Streep. Talking about Streep, the Interstellar star once heaped praise on her and called her “delightful.” She said, “Knowing her as I do know, as a person, she’s absolutely delightful. I couldn’t say enough nice things about her. She’s really extraordinary and not to become too gushy, but as a woman, she has absolutely done everything I want to and everything I hope to accomplish. She has done it better than anyone.”

Despite her excitement, Anne Hathaway felt she did not belong to the film as she was starring alongside Streep. Moreover, the actress thought she felt her best the day she got out of Meryl’s way with some grace. In a 2010 interview with Deadline, the actress said, “No, I never felt like I belonged on Devil.”

“I remember that the best I felt on that movie came where I got out of Meryl’s way with a little bit of grace. But I never felt in any way like I went toe to toe or held my own. It was about trying to just be there , and know when to get out of Meryl’s way,” Anne added.

