British star Daniel Radcliffe on many occasions has opened up about his battle with alcoholism. However, we are taking you back to the time when in one of his earlier interviews the Harry Potter star started talking about his struggles with the spirits. In an interview way back in 2011, Daniel shared that he battled with a secret alcohol problem. Scroll down to read more.

Daniel Radcliffe shot to fame with Harry Potter movies but this led to troubles as he began drinking to cope with the pressure and fame of being a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. The actor had once also shared how a lot of drinking happened toward the end of Potter movies.

Speaking of his 2011 interview, CBS reported that Daniel Radcliffe at the time shared that he started drinking too much while filming Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince which is the sixth movie in the Potter film franchise. Shedding light on the same, Daniel stated, “I became so reliant on (alcohol) to enjoy stuff. There were a few years there when I was just so enamored with the idea of living some sort of famous person’s lifestyle that really isn’t suited to me.” The actor continued, “As much as I would love to be a person that goes to parties and has a couple of drinks and has a nice time- that doesn’t work for me. I do that very unsuccessfully.”

Daniel Radcliffe further shared, “I’d just rather sit at home and read, or go out to dinner with someone, or talk to someone I love, or talk to somebody that makes me laugh.”

At the time, the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone actor added that sobriety also helped him become a better boyfriend. “I’m actually enjoying the fact that I can have a relationship with my girlfriend (Olive Uniacke) where I’m really pleasant and not f**ked up totally all the time.”

Daniel Radcliffe shot to fame at the age of 11 after he was roped in for the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s popular books. The last part in the series Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released in 2011.

