Arnold Schwarzenegger is quite a prominent name in the Hollywood industry, and even if his professional front might be quite celebrated, he has been accused of s*xual misconduct by six different women on his personal front. The Terminator actor is also known for being a controversial personality, as described by these six women in an interview. Keep scrolling to get to know more.

In 2003, six women from different backgrounds came in front with their ugly experiences with Arnold and revealed how the actor allegedly groped them, slid his hands into their skirts and did whatnot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The timelines of the six incidents are different from one another, however, the victim women opened up about their experiences with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s s*xual acts that made them uncomfortable. In an interview with The Times, three women claimed that Arnold allegedly fondled their breasts, while a fourth woman blamed him for sliding his hand into her skirt and for grabbing her b*ttock.

This doesn’t end here. The fifth woman claimed that Arnold Schwarzenegger tried to get her out of her bathing suit when they were in a hotel elevator. While the final woman revealed that the actor had allegedly pulled her onto his lap and had asked whether she was accustomed to a certain type of s*xual act.

Neither of the victims ever took legal action against Arnold, and his team had got rid of those rumours by stating that those were political attacks to ruin his image as he was running for position of the Governor of California back in those days.

Well, Arnold Schwarzenegger sure has some upper hand in these rumours as he went away with it without facing any legal trouble.

In other news, Arnold has finally said goodbye to ‘The Terminator’ franchise that made him quite popular. He said, “The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea.”

Did you know about this side of Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: George Clooney Reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Paid 20 Times More Salary Than Him For ‘Batman & Robin’: “…You Know, We Never Even Worked Together”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News