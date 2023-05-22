James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has been getting the much-expected love from the audience an MCU film gets and days after the film’s release, discussions on it are still ongoing. The film introduced the character of Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter and as per James, handling his inclusion in GOTG Vol 3 was a task for him. But why does he say that? Scroll below to find out.

The fans were hinted about his arrival in the franchise in the second instalment of the film only at one of the end credit scenes, and here in this film as well, it was mentioned that he is pre-matured; as a result, his psyche is of a baby. Warlock’s character saw a beautiful growth in this one film only and it will be interesting to see what Marvel does with him in the future.

For the unversed, James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 saw a lot happening in one film; there was Rocket’s story, Gamora’s conflict, the introduction of the menacing High Evolutionary and then Adam Warlock. In an interview with io9, the same thing got pointed out and Gunn was asked, “Now, this movie obviously comes in with lots of tackle. You have the Rocket’s origin like you said, the whole Gamora thing we talked about, Drax’s family, which has always been kind of a question there, and then these new characters. So, what aspect of the story was the hardest to organically get into the mix of this movie?”

Answering that, the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn without a second thought, said, “Well, there’s no doubt it was Adam Warlock. Like, it was really difficult… I promised Adam at the end of the other movie. The High Evolutionary has created Adam’s species. That was the way in.” He added, “But it was definitely– everything else was… High Evolutionary is directly related to Rocket. All of, you know, War Pig, and the Recorders Vim, and Theel, they’re directly related. So, it was the thing that was the most kind of separate that we put back into it. Except that, we had also teed up Ayesha in the second movie, so we had all of that. But it was definitely the more difficult part to make a part of it.”

The interviewer further asked whether he felt pressurised about introducing Adam Warlock because fans were all hyped up about his inclusion in the MCU. James Gunn agreed that he did feel the pressure and said, “I think I did feel pressure to put him in this… A lot of the stuff was written for Vol. 2. Originally, Adam Warlock was in Vol. 2 and he was sort of the opposing force… I seem to always have a second force, right? So there’s, like, in the first movie Yondu serves that position. He’s an alternate force. And in the second movie, Ayesha [Elizabeth Debicki] serves that position.” He concluded by saying, “In this movie, it’s Adam and Ayesha together. So, I always had the character in mind from that movie and then he seemed to fit better in this movie than he did in that movie.”

James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 was released in the theatres earlier this month on the 5th of May. And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

