Johnny Depp is said to have focused on his “health and rest” instead of partying at the Cannes Film Festival.

The ‘Donnie Brasco’ actor, 59, used to be renowned for his love of a late-night bash during the spring event, but last week chose a quiet night at his hotel over attending the after-party following the premiere of his new movie ‘Jeanne de Barry’.

A source told TMZ after the showing, “he made the decision to head back to his room early to make sure he got enough rest and to prepare for another day of media interviews”.

The insider added Johnny Depp has experienced “an evolution in terms of prioritising his health and rest” while his work picks up.

TMZ reported Johnny would attend Monday’s (22.05.23) tribute concert in London for his old friend Jeff Beck, who died aged 78 from a bacterial meningitis infection in January.

He is then set to go on the road with his Hollywood Vampires band before starting directing duties on ‘Modi’ starring Al Pacino, 83.

The Sunday Mirror printed a picture of Johnny’s empty seat at the Carlton Cannes bash for his period drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’, and said he missed a feast of white lobster salad, flame-seared sea bass and St Honoré pastry dessert at the party.

An insider told the newspaper: “Everyone was expecting Johnny at the dinner.

“It’s very rare for the star of the film to not show, but he decided to lay low.

“All eyes are on him and he was worried about anything that could damage his comeback after an overwhelmingly positive reception at the Palais des.

Festivals opening ceremony. He was also nervous about any tension with guests inside.”

Among guests at the A-list dinner were 33-year-old Brie Larson – one of the most outspoken advocates of the #MeToo movement – along with Uma Thurman, 53, Helen Mirren, 77, and Naomi Campbell, 52.

Johnny’s plays Louis XV in the French drama, in his first major role since his 2022 defamation victory against his ‘Aquaman’ actress ex-wife Amber Heard, 37, who is now living in Spain.

Johnny Depp, who stepped down from Harry Potter spin-off ‘Fantastic Beasts’ in the wake of his court case, said at Cannes: “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood.

“It’s a funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”

