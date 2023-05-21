Megan Fox is said to be keeping Machine Gun Kelly “in the dog house”.

The 37-year-old ‘Transformers’ actress and her singer partner, 33, have been plagued by break-up rumours over the last few months and despite insiders saying they are doing their best to work things out, a source has now said Megan is making him “work” to stay in their relationship.

They told People: “They are slowly working on reconciling but he’s totally in the dog house still.“(MGK is doing) whatever he can (to get Megan Fox back.) She’s making him work for it.“It’s still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don’t see this lasting.”

The pair recently supported each other at celebrity events, with MGK – real name Colson Baker – walking the red carpet on Thursday (18.05.23) for Megan Fox Sports Illustrated’s party in honour of the actress landing a 2023 ‘Swimsuit Issue’ cover.

But Megan posed for the photos on her own and did press interviews solo at the event.

That same evening, she attended MGK’s show with Travis Barker, 47, at Lovesac’s 25th anniversary event in New York City.

Page Six said was not seen wearing the two-stone engagement ring the rocker gave her.

MGK said on Thursday he thought Megan’s ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2023’ cover shoot was “hot”.

The couple have reportedly been having daily couples’ therapy after they were said to have split in February.

Megan – who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with her actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, who she divorced in 2021 after they were together for 10 years – spoke out to deny MGK had cheated on her after fans speculated he had a fling with his band’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

The actress deleted her Instagram account in January after wiping all photos of the rapper from her feed, but returned to the platform on February 19 to declare there had been no “third party interference” between the couple.

A source told Entertainment Tonight about how they are trying to work things out: “Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better.

“Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him.”

