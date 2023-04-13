A Harry Potter TV series is officially in the making now. Disney+ and HBO Max, which recently clubbed as Max, have given the project a green signal recently. The show will be an adaptation of the famous Harry Potter novels authored by JK Rowling. The series will be divided into seven seasons and showcase all the minute details of the books. Also, the show will have an entirely new cast, and the names are yet to be finalised.

Harry Potter movies, albeit successful, did not do justice to the books. Many Potterheads believed that the filmmakers could not entirely replicate the magical world’s essence on the silver screen. This time, Rowling has made sure that it won’t be the case. She has significant control over the filmic rights of her stories and is the executive producer of the series. But, this is not sitting right with several critics, given her earlier controversies. Scroll on to learn more.

For the unversed, JK Rowling created a major controversy in the past with her views on transgender people. She was called out for being disrespectful to the community and was tagged transphobic. Apparently, the scandal has not left her alone (given she never issued an apology) and has returned to haunt her and the show. Many media professionals and critics are slamming the decision to rope JK Rowling in the series as executive producer and giving her enormous rights over the filming decisions.

Here’s what they’re saying –

everyone: this faithful adaptation of harry potter, announced with absolutely bullshit craven disdain for rowling's political impact, is bad me: yes AND ALSO there is NO SUCH THING as faithful adaptations and also WHAT A BORING GOAL https://t.co/Ora23k8ojx — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) April 12, 2023

Kathryn VanArendonk is a Vulture critic.

If you interview an actor or filmmaker or executive involved with the Harry Potter tv show and don't lead with a question about JK Rowling leading a hate group you're done, over, out of the art club — Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) April 12, 2023

Sean T. Collins is a reporter.

Ten years of a Harry Potter series with Rowling as EP is just ten years of press events dragging her anti-trans agenda back into the news cycle. — Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) April 12, 2023

Dave Gonzales is an entertainment podcaster.

Out magazine tweeted, “We don’t want any new Harry Potter content if noted transphobe JK Rowling is involved..”

As per Hollywood Reporter, one of the fans wrote, “Just be honest! Say Harry Potter is a lucrative franchise, you hope to make millions off of it and you don’t particularly care about the harm that comes to trans community from Rowling.”

Another added, “Adapting every single ‘Harry Potter’ book into at least one season of TV each is basically committing to a decade-long relationship with TERF J.K. Rowling. You don’t do that if you’re remotely open to accepting that trans men are men and trans women are women…”

Do let us know what you think about JK Rowling being such an integral part of the Harry Potter TV series.

For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

