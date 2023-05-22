Selena Gomez is one of the most famous artists in the world, who enjoys a massive fan following. The singer started her career with Disney and soon became one of the most significant sensations of all time, and her fans fondly call themselves ‘Selnators’. Last night, Selena had dinner at an eatery in Paris, and her pictures from the venue are going viral on social media, with netizens body-shaming her for her physical appearance. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sel is among the most followed women on social media, with over 417 million followers on Instagram. She’s a brilliant singer, successful actor, and entrepreneur, with her makeup brand ‘Rare Beauty’ making a buzz in the lifestyle world.

Pop Base took to their official Twitter handle and shared Selena Gomez’s pictures from her dinner night in Paris, and she looked cute as a button in them. The singer can be seen posing with a plate in her hands as she makes a pout face and is wearing a long quilted jacket donning her signature glam face.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Selena Gomez spotted at dinner in Paris last night. pic.twitter.com/1USC2y9bSD — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 21, 2023

As soon as her pictures were shared online, netizens started body-shaming the singer with one user commenting, “Did she really need to eat another meal? Shes already big..”

Another user commented, “She needs to lose weight”

A third user commented, “Oh shes huge”

A fourth commented, “Fat women are super unattractive”

While some fans bashed Selena Gomez for her physical appearance, some poured love for her calling her ‘Mother’ and that she’s glowing in the comments under her pictures from Paris.

What are your thoughts on Sel getting trolled for her pictures on Twitter? Tell us in the space below.

