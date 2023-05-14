The romance between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber will go down the chapters of history, irrespective of how it ended. While they went through an ugly breakup, one has to laud the fact that they tried to work out their relationship for as long as 8-9 years. But did you know? Their bond started as brother and sister! Scroll below for details.

It was around September 2010 when Selena and Justin began dating each other but only made their relationship official via a red-carpet appearance in February 2011. They split numerous times during their on-and-off relationship before finally calling it quits in 2018. JB moved on with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber, within two months of their split. Selena is currently rumoured to be dating Zayn Malik, but there remains no proof of the same.

Back in 2010, Selena Gomez opened up about her fresh bond with Justin Bieber. In a conversation with MTV, she began, “I love Justin. When he first started to come over from Canada, his manager contacted me and he just said that he would like to meet me and he was just such a good kid. And I feel like a big sister now ’cause I want to protect him. So I’m always very cautious with him, but he is so talented and he’s so sweet, so that just started us wanting to work together. Now he’s just become one of my good friends.”

Well, we have no idea how their brotherly bond turned into a full-fledged affair! Netizens had equally surprising reactions when they learnt about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s romance.

A user had tweeted, “Didn’t Selena call Justin her little brother? Lmao y’all are a joke”

Another wrote, “The «brother» thing seems to be a normal thing for celeb too call their secret partners. Here is Selena calling Justin brother too”

“Well…Selena used to call Justin her brother and we all know what really happened in the end…” one of the users mentioned.

But Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fans, who called them Jelena, still struggle to accept they’re not an endgame. It is also the same reason why Hailey Bieber is constantly trolled on social media. She’s accused of stealing the Baby singer from Sel.

