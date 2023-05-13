While Selena Gomez chooses the high road, she has been forced to break her silence on the alleged feud with Hailey Bieber on multiple occasions. Justin Bieber’s wife recently reached out to his ex-girlfriend urging help after she was bombarded with hate comments and death threats. But this isn’t the first time this bullying has taken place by Jelena fans. Remember when JB caught and publicly called out one such follower? Scroll below for details!

As most know, Justin and Selena have been in an on-and-off relationship since around 2010. Their bond seemed to have turned toxic over time, but they were truly inseparable. Back in 2018, fans were excited to see them reconcile, but they eventually called it quits. Within two months of their breakup, Bieber was engaged to Hailey, leaving Jelena fans deeply heartbroken. It’s been over 5 years, but the wounds seemingly haven’t healed.

In 2020, one of the Selena Gomez fans released a video provoking other Jelena fans to bully Hailey Bieber. She said in a viral clip, “This is the time where they will not be turning off comments. So we need to f**king bombard that s**t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her.” Justin Bieber came across this video and refused to remain tight-lipped.

Reacting to the same, Justin Bieber shared a lengthy note on his Instagram story that read, “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth. I just wanted to share this so people get an idea of what we face on a day to day. It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world. It is not right.”

He continued, “But I will say this. As many people as there are that want to spend time publicly degrading, shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there.”

Selena Gomez maintained a dignified silence while Hailey Bieber sent love and some healing to the troll.

