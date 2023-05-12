Tom Cruise may have begun his career in 1981, but the now-60-year-old star still manages to impress his fans with his well-maintained body, energy and action-packed performances. The actor has made a name for himself since the 80s and is today of the top-most and highest-paid actors in Hollywood. But does he deserve to be paid the big bucks? 100% YES!

If you don’t agree with me saying he deserves every penny of the millions he earns, take a look at the BTS video of him shooting Mission: Impossible – Fallout. For those who don’t know, the actor literally broke his ankle shooting a daring stunt but ran it off like nobody’s business. Check it out – and the compliment Graham Norton bestowed on him.

While on The Graham Norton Show, the host spoke about Tom Cruise breaking his ankle while shooting Mission: Impossible – Fallout saying, “Now if you are squeamish, don’t watch this.” He continued, “I mean, the bone doesn’t pop out or anything, but it is an odd angle for anyone’s foot to be at. Nobody’s foot should ever have to do this.”

The host then shows his Mission: Impossible guest the scene where Tom Cruise jumps off a building and breaks his ankle when he collides with the next building. Showing the different angles that captured the action star actually breaking his bones before showing the front view of Tom completing the stunt like a pro, Graham says “Here is why Tom Cruise gets paid the big bucks. Okay. Because this is from the front angle”

Graham Norton continued, “So you have just seen what happened to his foot – now watch this.” The video then sees the front angle view of Tom pulling himself like everything went according to plan and he didn’t sustain an injury that had him on rest for two months, and filming stopped. In the voice-over, Cruise says, “I knew I broke it instantly”. The host further praises Tom saying, “Now anyone else would go, ‘Oh well, that’s over.’ No. Up he gets and he’s running.”

Check out Tom Cruise performing the stunt here:

Watch the cast’s full interaction with Graham Norton here:

