Kristen Stewart is one of the most prominent names in Hollywood and enjoys a massive fan following among fans. She shot to fame with the Twilight film franchise and has done some phenomenal work in the entertainment industry with films like Spencer, Lizzie and Underwater, to name a few. Kristen, once in an interview, opened up on movies exclusively focusing on male teenagers and exploring their s*xuality and revealed that she had had enough while advocating for women and their s*xuality. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kristen is hugely popular among fans on social media. The actress doesn’t have her own official Instagram account but has exclusive fan pages dedicated to her by her millions of followers. Now, talking about her throwback interview, Stewart once explicitly talked about s*xuality.

In an interview with Mastermind Magazine (via People), Kristen Stewart shed light on her directorial debut, ‘The Chronology Of Water,’ which talks about the author’s bis*xuality and addiction issues, among many other things and said, “My favourite line in this movie I’m currently writing is, ‘I thought about Sienna Torres and her shoving her hand into my wide-open c*nt, about as wide as a mouth saying motherf*cker.’ ”

Kristen Stewart continued and said, “That’s not something people would be comfortable hearing, up until right now, but I think it’s the perfect time. There’s nothing dirty about it, but I’m definitely going to be vulgar, and I’m definitely going to be completely unabashedly open about the fact that we’re entirely s*xual beings.”

The Twilight actress then explained, “Right now, I’m so aware of the fact that we’ve watched, cinematically, men and their way into their bodies and do physical things that feel fundamental to this male perspective. In every coming-of-age story we see about a young girl, even if it’s the truest, most sincere thing, what’s lacking is the physical honesty of actual female experience and the way we discover our bodies. It’s like we’re scared of using certain words.”

Kristen Stewart, who has dated men and women, then spoke about her habits and said, “Yeah, ambiguity is my favourite thing ever. In terms of s*xuality? For sure. And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought. I feel the same way about how we f*ck each other. You don’t want to know everything all the time.”

For those of you who don’t know, the actress is currently engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer and has dated Robert Pattinson in the past.

What are your thoughts on the Twilight actress discussing films focusing on women’s s*xuality? Tell us in the space below.

