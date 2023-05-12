Global icon Taylor Swift on many occasions has bumped into journalists on red carpet events who have tried to show her down but with years of experience, the singer has learned to deal cleverly in such sticky situations. One such incident happened way back in 2015 when a reporter tried to degrade the Love Story hitmaker by assuming that the singer will be with men at her apartment. Read on to know more.

Taylor Swift is currently in the news for her new relationship with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The two were recently papped cuddling and kissing. Sources earlier stated that Taylor and Matty are madly in love ever since they started dating two months ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Taylor Swift’s red carpet interview, as per the publication Cosmopolitan, an Entertainment Tonight interviewer named Nancy O’Dell casually suggested that Taylor would not be recognised for her musical success but for how many men she’d be taking home. During the Grammy’s red carpet, Nancy asked Taylor, “I just wanted to show the legs, because you’re going to walk home with more than maybe just a trophy tonight… I think lots of men?” To this, Taylor with a death stare replied, “I’m not going to walk home with any men tonight. I’m going to hang out with my friends and then I go home to the cats.”

Taylor Swift then concluded, “men get me in trouble!” before swiftly moving on to other topics. In a different interview with Cosmopolitan, the Grammy-winning crooner spoke about the way women’s love lives are treated differently from men’s.

At the time, the Blank Space hitmaker stated, “I’m not lonely; I’m not looking. My girlfriends and I talk a lot about feminism and the inequality between the way men and women are talked about.

The singer added, “The kind of things we say are, ‘Why is it mischievous, fun and s*xy if a guy has a string of lovers that he’s cast aside, loved and left? Yet if a woman dates three or four people in an eight-year period she is a serial dater and it gives some 12-year-old the idea to call her a slut on the internet?’ It’s not the same for boys, it just isn’t and that’s a fact.”

For the unversed, before Matty Healy, Taylor Swift was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for six long years.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Kirsten Dunst Had S*x With Ex-Jake Gyllenhaal In Cars, Bathroom & By The Sea To “Spice Things Up”: “Didn’t Have The Guts To Try In A Walkaway In A Hotel”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News