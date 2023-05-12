Troubled singer Britney Spears has been through a lot despite her conservatorship ending in November 2021. The actress reportedly had a net worth of $60 million at the time when her conservatorship ended but it has drastically witnessed a drop – thanks to the massive amount she paid in legal fees. A new report has got a shocking figure the singer paid to her lawyer. Scroll down to know all.

Britney Spears, apart from her legal woes, has also been in the news for personal reasons. The award-winning crooner was spotted on many occasions without her wedding ring giving birth to the speculations that there might be trouble in the paradise with her actor and model husband Sam Asghari.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of her legal fees, TMZ has revealed that Britney Spears has paid millions to her lawyer Mathew Rosengart in legal fees. If the reports are to be believed, Britney shelled out a whopping $4.2 million in legal services. According to sources, members of the singer’s team became agitated enough that her lawyer Rosengart has now agreed to provide free legal services for the immediate future. The figure, as per the sources, is only a part of what Britney has paid Rosengart and the total fees might go up to a massive $6 million.

According to the publication, Britney’s lawyer has now agreed to work pro bono for the rest of the case after the singer’s pushed back Rosengart over his legal fees.

The Grammy-award singer is still fighting a case against his father Jamie Spears and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group. Rosengart is yet to make an official statement on this.

According to the legal documents filed by Rosengart, several lawyers in the 13-year-long conservatorship case have made a total of more than $30 million.

The Toxic hitmaker has yet not responded to paying such a huge amount in legal fees. We will keep you posted.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Andrew Garfield Sang In Front Of ‘Tick Tick Boom’ Lin-Manuel Miranda & He Then “Threw A Shoe” At Him, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News