Pop Sensation Rihanna is enjoying her journey to motherhood. Recently the singer turned heads at the Met Gala following the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired dress code. She ended up flaunting her baby bump in a Valentino jacket covered in Chanel’s iconic Camellia flowers which was considered her most extravagant pregnancy look till date. Now she is grabbing headlines for a pregnancy photoshoot.

RiRi in her new photoshoot can be seen s*xy bralette and tight shorts, and looking kick a** in her all-black ensemble. She did the photoshoot as her Savage X Fenty brand turned 5. However, the businesswoman got brutally trolled for being out of work for long.

Rihanna shared the pictures on her Instagram account. While she left her hair loose with forehead bangs she completed the look in black pointed heels. Her tattoo below her bust amplified the look. But netizens took to the comment section to express their disappointment with no new songs or albums.

The Instagram post was captioned, “It’s giving…call HR!!” She even hashtagged her caption with #5YearsofSAVAGEX. A user reacted to the series of pictures and wrote, “Doing everything BUT dropping music.” Another fan requested, “Fantastic now do that same thing but on an album.”

A fan even defended, “She is supposed to be on maternity leave.” However, some were harsh with their words. “Maternity leave is 6 weeks- 3 months, it’s been 7 years if you don’t count that lil Wakanda song,” commented a user. Another user defended the pop queen and wrote, “The funny thing is that she’s not dropping music yet still her net worth is increasing. Stay out of ppl’s business and drop music if you wish to and stop pressuring the lady. Ppl with only musical profession not dropping n they’re okay. What do you think of her businesses with the constant return? Relax man.”

One more user trolled Rihanna and wrote, “7? The last album ANTI was released in 2013, that’s 10 years!” While another fan defended, “She is literally in the process of creating a human.”

RiRi has been making heads turn with her pregnancy fashion. Earlier, during her previous pregnancy, in an interview she mentioned, postpartum fashion is more about comfort than style. “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” Fenty Beauty explained in British Vogue’s March 2023 issue. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f–k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies.”

Rihanna, who is in a relationship with American rapper ASAP Rocky, welcomed her first son in May 2022. She announced her second pregnancy, during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February 2023.

