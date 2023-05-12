George Clooney is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has quite an established career in the film industry. And the more the stardom, the more the facilities. The stardom often gives the actors what they want without any obstruction. Did you know when Robert Downey Jr took an exit from the movie Gravity, George Clooney was roped in and demanded exquisite requests? Yes, that’s right. Keep reading to find out.

Well, it seemed like RDJ’s loss was George’s win. However, to meet Clooney’s demands, the producers of the movie Gravity struggled quite a lot.

As per reports by The Sun via Irish Examiner in 2011, George Clooney demanded some outlandish requests to maintain his status while filming Gravity and the producers of the film tried to compile it as well. “Because he’s such a big star he can request pretty much whatever he wants and he usually gets it. Scene builders can build anything on a film set – and that goes for facilities for the actors too. It’s quite a sight.”

The report had further quoted the producers as, “Not sure how down-to-earth George Clooney’s demands were, but during the filming of the movie Gravity, he asked for a full garden, a basketball court, and a beach hut built right next to his trailer. I like the planet he lives on, and I hope to visit one day.”

However, in a 2015 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Robert Downey Jr revealed while he was the first choice to play the character in Gravity, he was the one who exited from the movie. And later. George Clooney was roped in. He said, “I went to do a test with a new sort of multi-spherical camera thing they were [using] for how they were going to do all the CGI. And I’m one of those guys who can be comfortably uncomfortable pretty easily, and maybe I was just on my cycle or something, but I went in the morning to do that, and we did it for about twenty minutes, and I said, ‘This is crazy. How much longer?’ And they said, ‘It’s like another two to four hours,’ and I said, ‘No, it isn’t!’ “

Don’t you think George Clooney had quite a demand?

