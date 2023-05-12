Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconciled their romance after over 17 years. Miracle as one might call it, the couple tied the knot in Summer 2022 and are ultimate couple goals. They share a comfort level that every couple should learn from, including discussions about deep necklines “showing too much”. Scroll below for details as the lip reader reveals their red-carpet conversation!

There have been viral videos from the ‘Mother’ premiere that have raised speculations if Bennifer was fighting on the red carpet. It seemed like the couple was having a heated conversation but it looks like that was far from the case.

A lip reader from DailyMail claims that Jennifer Lopez was worried about her low-cut top “showing too much” and expressed her concern to her husband, Ben Affleck. The Batman actor leaned into her ears and responded, “Don’t worry babe.” The couple went on to discuss their poses for the paparazzi and gave some eye-pleasing shots, including a lip-lock.

Lip reader further suggested that Jennifer Lopez in between even asked Ben Affleck to come closer to her, for the pap shots. After the pictures, Ben turned to JLo and said, “That’s us, done” and asked her if she was okay. To which, she responded she was fine but informed that they needed to “step over there”.

Here’s a viral video where Jennifer Lopez could visibly be seen getting conscious about her neckline:

jennifer lopez & ben affleck looking fine at the LA premiere of ‘the mother’ 😍 pic.twitter.com/mLFZpQmbUK — 'Ciηdy (@iamcindyr__) May 11, 2023

Clearly, the scenario was far different from what the internet decoded it as. Well, we can’t even blame social media users amid the viral video of Ben slamming car doors after escorting her towards her seat. Many claim that the couple indulged in a feud, but in reality, he may be angry at the paparazzi clicking them.

Ben Affleck's door slamming behind Jennifer Lopez has set the internet ablaze! Speculations are rife, some say he's furious with paparazzi, while others think J Lo and him are having a tiff. #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/oWna7foOVv — PMW HIP HOP (@pmwhiphop) May 11, 2023

