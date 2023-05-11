English actress Emilia Clarke rose to fame for her brilliant performance as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, in the epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones. Now the actress is all set to take the Marvel cinematic universe by storm with her superhero journey in Secret Invasion.

Last month, a trailer of Secret Invasion was released online, confirming that the British actress will be playing the role of Talos’ daughter G’iah in the television mini-series. The trailer of the series has already created a lot of buzz.

Now, just weeks before the Disney+ series premiere, Emila Clarke has a few words on what she and Secret Invasion have in store. Emilia highlighted Secret Invasion’s twists and turns in a new trailer, stating, “You can’t predict it.”

Following a sequence in which Nick Fury asks Rhodey about his security detail’s knowledge, Emilia Clarke is seen behind the scenes, where she summarises the Disney+ series with “This idea of who can you trust?” That is really the heart of the show.”

Later on in the promo, she suggests that the series won’t only keep its characters guessing but the audience, too, “You can’t predict it, and you can’t preempt it. And you can’t fathom it until it happens.”

It remains to be seen how much of these surprises include her own G’iah character. However, Emilia Clarke’s thrilling remarks about the series are nothing new. Previously, the actress took to Instagram, sharing her own love for the show and the opportunity to be part of the MCU,

The Secret Invasion actress wrote, “Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can’t believe they let me and my star-struck ness near this much talent, I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it. I sure do”

