British and American actress Lilly Collins, well known for playing the role of Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris, made headlines recently after her engagement ring and wedding band were stolen. Reportedly, she enjoyed a spa day at a luxury hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Lily was astounded to discover that her jewellery and other valuables had been stolen despite the fact that she had stored them in a secure locker. She appeared to be heartbroken because she had previously bragged about her engagement ring, which was “exactly what she wanted.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities are treating the theft seriously because it was “over $10,000,” in line with their classification. Now it seems they have found a suspect. According to Page Six, a ragtag band of amateur sleuths made up of Lily Collins’ friends, hotel insiders, random guests, and various other interested parties have identified a suspect.

While there has been much (perhaps gleeful) speculation about “inside jobs” and hidden figures, hotel employees claimed that a woman was spotted at the spa several times in the days preceding the apparent theft, prompting staff to look her up in the registration system to see if she knew anything about the missing bling.

However, when they attempted to call the number on file, it was disconnected. Very suspicious! They now assume she had checked in under a fake name. The publication adds that there’s CCTV of the woman, but cops have yet to identify her.

In September 2020, director Charlie McDowell presented the “Emily In Paris” star with an extraordinary engagement ring custom created by Irene Neuwirth. The yellow gold ring has a diamond around the stone’s equator, ensuring fans can glance through the gem and see Lily Collins’ finger underneath.

For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Was Least Bothered About Going Bankrupt & A 3 Million Dollar Debt After A World Tour & Said, “Money Means Nothing To Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News