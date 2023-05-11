Lady Gaga is phenomenal. Period. Whatever she does, she nails it. Be it her image reinventions or her musical geniuses. She nails it all! The singer-actress literally broke the internet with her pictures from the sets of The Joker 2, which is directed by Todd Philips. Now, we ran over an interview of hers where she confessed about going bankrupt but her attitude would win you over, and it screams why she is phenomenal.

During her world tour from 2009 – 2011, Gaga has reportedly gone bankrupt after putting it all on her tour. However, the funny part of the story is, she did not even know that she had splurged more than needed on the tour. It was later when she was told about the money part, she was surprised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lady Gaga did not lose her wit and humour despite going bankrupt. Apart from this, she had a $3 million debt after going bankrupt but the least she bothered about was money. In an interview, she narrated the story which was rather funny. Scroll down to read how she reacted.

While talking to Financial Times during an interview, ‘A Star Is Born‘ actress revealed, “I actually went bankrupt after the first extension of The Monster Ball, which ran from 2009 to 2011. and it was funny because I didn’t know!”

For the unversed, The Monster Ball was Lady Gaga’s second worldwide concert tour which grabbed eyeballs for being magnanimous. She continued narrating her bankruptcy, “I remember I called everybody and said, ‘Why is every­one saying I have no money? This is ridiculous, I have five No. 1 singles.’ And they said, ‘Well, you’re $3 million in debt.'”

However, Lady Gaga revealed in the same interview that she is least bothered about money. “The beauty for me about being an artist is that the dream will never die, because I’m not obsessed with material things and don’t care about the money and don’t care about the attention of the public, but only the love of my fans, so for me it’s about how much more devoted, how much better an artist can I become”, she was quoted.

She further clarified, “It’s honestly true that money means nothing to me.” She even mentioned the expensive things she owned as she is not fond of materialistic things. “The only big things I’ve purchased are my dad’s heart valve and a Rolls-Royce for my parents, for their anniversary. … Other than that, I put everything in the show”, the House Of Gucci actor concluded.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Quentin Tarantino Decided To Never Give A ‘Single Penny’ To His Mother After A ‘Childhood Insult’ & Said “She Was B*tching At Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News