Social media queen Kim Kardashian, who recently bumped into her former boyfriend Pete Davidson at the MET Gala, has again managed to make headlines for her love life. And, this time the Internet thinks the SKIMS founder is eyeing an athlete as her next lover. A video of Kim Kardashian gained millions of views after a user on TikTok claimed that the reality star might be dating LA Lakers player Lonnie Walker.

Kim recently came under fire for attending Tristan Thompson’s basketball game and mentioning him on her Instagram stories. Tristan is Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s former lover and rumours are afloat that Khloe and Tristan might be back together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Kim Kardashian’s dating life, as per a report in The Sun, many fans theorized that Kim might be secretly dating Lakers’ Lonnie Walker. For the unversed, Kim is 42 and Lonnie is 24. It all began when Kim was snapped sitting courtside at the Lakers vs Warriors playoff game. The TikTok video’s caption, as per the publication, read, “Best @Lakers game! @Kim Kardashian stole the show.”

The post’s creator then followed up the caption with several hashtags which also included “kimk” and “lonniewalker.” Fans also got the clues after claiming that Kim has never been spotted at the Lakers games earlier. The viral TikTok clip got more than 140,000 likes with over 4.6 million views.

According to another publication, the TikTok video also claimed, “You heard it here first. I think Kim K is dating Walker from the Lakers.” Jerry The Kid of Barstool Sports also said, “I think Kim K’s dating Lonnie Walker. You’ll see her courtside at the game. There are rumours going around. Lonnie Walker does have a girlfriend, but [Co-host: “You’d leave your girlfriend for Kim K].”

Kim Kardashian and Lonnie Walker have yet not commented on the rumours and they are also not following each other on Instagram.

However, this did not stop social media users to share their opinion on Kim’s dating rumours. One user stated, “I’m been thinking why all of a sudden she’s going to the Lakers games. She use to never go.” Another user posted, “She’s been at a lot of games lately.”

One person commented, “People just be saying anything” before adding, “Walker had a good game last night and people learned his name and then start saying stuff like this LOLLLL.” The next one asserted, “Out here starting rumors. Gonna get my guy in trouble for no reason.”

Another user said, “She is out Looking for another man,” as one concluded, “She’s looking for a new husband.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Quentin Tarantino Decided To Never Give A ‘Single Penny’ To His Mother After A ‘Childhood Insult’ & Said “She Was B*tching At Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News