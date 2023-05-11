Miley Cyrus never shies away from sharing her opinion like a boss on everything and anything. She started off her career as a teenager, and in no time, she went on to become one of the most celebrated singers all across the globe. However, the singer has her own fair share of controversies. From mocking Selena Gomez to sharing a kiss with Katy Perry onscreen, the singer has numerous times painted headlines. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when she went topless to Alexander Wang’s secret party and shared a passionate kiss with him, and left everyone surprised. Scroll below to read the details!

Alexander, who has been known for his over-the-top parties, had arrived at a party thrown by ClubShade, an underground dance party hosted by Ladyfag with about 30 friends in 2014. However, it was the afterparty that grabbed all the attention when the Flowers singer attended it wearing a set of ice cream cone pasties over her n*pples and sunglasses.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, As soon as Alexander Wang saw Miley Cyrus said, “Look at you! Shrieked.” Cyrus reportedly left everyone shocked with her outfit as she chose bright sunglasses, lingerie pasties, and nothing else. The singer also grabbed eyeballs for her make-out sesh with Alexander as she stuck her tongue down his throat in a staged kiss while fans and friends of the pair took their pictures. And we have to say that was surely the best way to steal the limelight from the array of top models.

For the unversed, apart from Miley Cyrus, the after-party was also attended by Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin along with Ladyfag’s normal crowd.

After parting ways with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is currently dating Maxx Morando, who also happens to be a singer.

