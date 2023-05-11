Dwayne Johnson is huge physically, but inside, he’s a marshmallow! He has the nicest things to say about people during interviews and behaves in the most charming manner. The actor also treats everyone around him with respect and chivalry. But there are times when he can be absolutely savage and roast someone with just a few words. Something similar happened a few years ago with an interviewer, and for more details, scroll on.

The actor was promoting his film in 2016, Jumanji, which was released in 2017. He collaborated with many content creators for an online Q&A session on social media. While it was all fun and game, Dwayne kind of tuned in to his alter ego when a French interviewer came on screen.

Seb La Frite is a renowned French videographer, YouTuber and gamer. He appeared during the Q&A session held by Dwayne Johnson on YouTube in 2016 to promote Jumanji. Interestingly, the interviewer thought to make it fun by claiming that he did not know the actor at all. The Rock turned into the character of a sarcastic and savage actor and jokingly said, “Ah, good, good, get your little banana chips. All right? And stick them in your fucking mouth. Stop wasting my time. All right? And stick them in your f*cking mouth.”

The Baywatch actor continued and said, “If I ever see you in the street, I’m going to take you and your French accent and the f*cking little banana chips. I’m gonna f*ck you up.” The moment those words got out of his mouth, he started laughing like the sweet ol’ Dwayne Johnson his fans know him as.

He laughingly added, “This is a lot of cussing! I am only…buddy…I’m only serious.” The video went viral all those years ago on YouTube and a few netizens apparently did not get The Rock’s humour.

One wrote in the comment section, “Don’t mess with “Seb La Frite”, he’s the strongest human being,” while another said, “Hello Mister! The french guy didn’t know that it was you, he didn’t match “Dwayne Johnson” to The Rock, hes cool for real.” There was also a fan who wrote, “‘Buddy im only serious’ The rock still has it!”

Let us know what you think of this interaction, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

