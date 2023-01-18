Dwayne Johnson, pro wrestler turned Hollywood megastar has created his own name in the industry. The actor started from WWE and now has got fame across the globe, and with the response after becoming DCU’s Black Adam, the fame has gone to skyrocket. While WWE is having its own controversy, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reflects on the potential WWE sale.

The Rock has been one of the prominent faces from the “Attitude Era” of WWE and fans still remember him. He has not been seen in the ring for a long time as he is busy with commitments to Hollywood. His fans are still expecting him to return at WrestleMania and are hoping to watch him in the ring. While that is still uncertain, read on what The Rock has to say about the potential sale of WWE.

During a conversation on CNBC’s Squawk in the Street, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock believes, “It’s a brand that I’ve been fortunate enough to have tremendous success in over the decades.”

Dwayne Johnson also noted Vince’s role in the rumored WWE sale and said “I think they have to share that same passion that Vince has for the company and for the world of pro wrestling, which isn’t always easy to do.”

While Dwayne Johnson’s appearance in WWE is still under wraps, fans have been eagerly waiting for his next movie. Many are also speculating that he would return to face Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Championship. The fans would be pleased if they get to see The Rock yelling, “Can You Smell What The Rock Is Cooking!” and dropping Rock Bottom on The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

