Youtuber turned wrestler Logan Paul is trying to find his new home at WWE but his last bout with Roman Reigns has raised questions about his future in the company. With Royal Rumble being on the line, Logan would want to return to the ring. WWE is trying to make Royal Rumble a high-selling event amidst the recent controversies. It is still uncertain on how the rumored deal of WWE going to the Saudi Arabia company will happen or not, the upcoming main event has been anticipated by the fans.

His last match was against Roman Reigns for the undisputed championship at the Crown Jewel where he had various injuries by the time match ended. Logan might want to headline WrestleMania 39 and for that, he would definitely want to return at the Royal Rumble. Read on to know more.

Back in November during the Crown Jewel match, Logan had torn several ligaments in his knee. His brother, Jake Paul, later clarified stating that it wasn’t that serious. Post that, he has been dealing with MCL and meniscus injuries.

Keeping the injuries aside, WWE is still planning to keep Logan in their Royal Rumble plans. A Report from Fightful Select says, “..WWE is hoping that crossover star Logan Paul can appear at the WWE Royal Rumble show later this month. We haven’t heard any solid details on the plan, but as of last week, WWE was hoping to have him train for an upcoming match. We can confirm they’ve at least inquired about it.”

Logan Paul was also involved in a crypto scam and has often found himself at the center of controversy. However, it will not have any impact on WWE’s decision. “[s]ince his last WWE appearance, Logan Paul was involved in a crypto scam, which we’re told in no way has factored into WWE’s decision to use him”, adds Fightful Select.

While Royal Rumble and Wrestle Mania is around the corner, who do you think Logan Paul should face in WWE? Wouldn’t it be nice if he comes for a rematch against Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments below!

