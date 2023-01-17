WWE is making a lot of noise in the last few days. Recently, Stephanie McMahon resigned as the Chairwoman and co-CEO of the company. Now, the pro-wrestling brand is back in the headlines as some of the greatest pro wrestlers are ready to mark their return on a special occasion of RAW XXX with The Undertaker being one of them. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t, WWE’s flagship show, RAW will be completing 30 years next week. Its first episode was aired on January 11, 1993, and since then, the show has been giving some unforgettable memories to all pro wrestling fans all across the globe. To celebrate the 30th anniversary, next week will be witnessing the presence of legends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RAW XXX’s edition is to be held at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia next week. It has been announced that WWE legends including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, X-Pac, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Teddy Long, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, Kurt Angle and The Bella Twins will be making an appearance next week. Are you excited?

Meanwhile, talking about Stephanie McMahon’s resignation, Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on The Kurt Angle Show. He said, “I’m surprised. I didn’t expect Stephanie to resign,” Angle said. “I’m not sure if she did it because of her father, but she is a classy woman, and she was a great employer. She reminded me a lot of Vince, in many ways. I think that’s why he trusted the company with her. I’m just really surprised that she resigned.”

Amid Stephanie’s resignation from WWE, tot is reported that Vince McMahon is trying to make his return in the company in a big way.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more WWE updates

Must Read: Johnny Depp Once Predicted His Retirement But It Was Way Before He Faced Boycott In Hollywood Due To Amber Heard Allegations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News