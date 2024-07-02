Last Saturday, the entire nation was on a rollercoaster as the final match of the T20I World Cup entered thriller mode. The match was almost won by the South African team, but the brilliant fight back by team India got us the cup. Emotional Rohit Sharma displayed his lighter side on the ground by performing the iconic strut of Ric Flair. Surprisingly, the WWE legend has reacted to it with his lovely words.

Rohit has been successfully leading the team for more than a couple of years now, and he has repeatedly proved his mettle. Away from international cricket, Rohit has won several IPL (Indian Premier League) trophies for Mumbai Indians as a captain, but despite trying hard, he didn’t see the same result under his international leadership. Finally, the team lifted the World Cup under his captaincy last week.

After securing an impressive win against South Africa to win a World Cup, Rohit Sharma got extremely emotional, and he was seen shedding tears. However, just after some time, after the presentation ceremony, he and the entire team were supposed to collect the trophy. Before collecting the trophy, he amused everyone by performing the strut of Ric Flair.

As expected, Rohit Sharma’s strut went viral all over the internet, and it even reached the man who made this strut iconic. Yes, none other than Ric Flair reacted to it, and while sharing the video, he wrote, “@rohitsharma45 Taking A Page Out Of My Playbook! WOOOOO!”

One legend reacting to another legend, isn’t that cool?

Meanwhile, after making the entire nation proud by winning the T20I World Cup trophy, the team India has been honored by Jay Shah (Secretary of BCCI) with prize money of a staggering 125 crores.

