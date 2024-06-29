Cricket and Bollywood are two unofficial religions of India, and over the years, we have often witnessed the closeness between the two fields. There are enough romantic tales about cricket and Bollywood celebrities. A recent example is KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot early last year. So, today, we’ll be sharing a throwback story about Sofia Hayat’s shocking claims about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Keep reading to know more!

British Actress Sofia, who is mostly known for her stint in Bigg Boss 7, is known for coming up with the weirdest of things. Apart from doing unusual things, she once made headlines due to her rumored affair with Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma. It was back in 2012 when their romance rumors started doing rounds. However, Sharma never addressed or confirmed it.

Back in 2012, Sofia Hayat took to Twitter (now X) and claimed that she was engaged in a romance with Rohit Sharma, but later, the duo broke up. She tweeted, “Ok, let’s put the rumors to end. Yes, I dated Rohit Sharma.. now it’s over.. I wouldn’t date him again..this time I’m looking for a gentleman.”

Take a look at the tweet:

Ok let’s put the rumours to end..yes I dated rohit sharma.. now it’s over.. I wouldn’t date him again..this time I’m looking for a gentleman — Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) October 28, 2012

While Sofia Hayat didn’t share an exact reason for allegedly breaking up with Rohit Sharma, she took an indirect dig at him and even made a naughty remark about another legend, Virat Kohli. Sofia tweeted, “i turned rohit down because virat is a better player in and off the pitch.”

Here’s the tweet:

i turned rohit down because virat is a better player in and off the pitch — Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) March 14, 2012

These couple of tweets stormed the internet back in the day and shocked netizens. However, Rohit Sharma never discussed it while interacting with the media and decided to ignore Sofia Hayat’s shocking claims.

