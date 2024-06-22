Bollywood celebrities falling in love with Cricketers isn’t a new thing. In fact, many such celebs even tied the knot after dating for years. Back in the day, there were sensational rumors related to Deepika Padukone, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni, which stayed on to the level of link-up. Even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t control himself from making poking fun at it by teasing both cricket veterans. Keep reading to know more!

Deepika made her smashing debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om in 2007. The film was a blockbuster and made Deepika an overnight sensation. She became a crush of many Indians, and her name was linked to several celebs, which were nothing but rumors. However, reports about her link-up with Dhoni and Yuvraj seem to be believable.

Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan once hosted a show which was attended by the players of both Indian and Pakistani cricket teams. Shah Rukh also shared his fondness for the game and revealed how he celebrates whenever either of the teams wins, as his late father belonged to Peshawar, Pakistan. Afterward, he called MS Dhoni to join him on the stage.

Poking fun at MS Dhoni over Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan said, “What I want to tell you is, I am working with a heroine named Deepika. Maybe you’ve not heard of her.” Dhoni quickly responded, “Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) knows her.” Pulling Yuvraj Singh’s leg, Shah Rukh wittily replied, “Yes, yes, Yuvi knows her, she’s his sister.” Yuvraj was later spotted playfully hitting Dhoni.

Shah Rukh Khan continued to tease MS Dhoni further by talking about Deepika Padukone. He said, “Like I said, you might not know who she is but she has done a song with me called Aankhon Mein Teri. We would start the song and she would suddenly change the words. She would start singing a song from another film. Mahi Ve.”

