The Indian cricket team is blessed with a strong lineup of players, especially in the T20 (international) format. Currently, the team is composed of supremely talented young players, and Suryakumar Yadav is one such gem who has managed to shine bright among some legendary players in the game. Recently, he even leveled Virat Kohli’s world record. Keep reading to know more!

The team India is in top form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and has not lost a single match yet. Currently in the Super Eight stage, India has already scored a victory in the stage against Afghanistan. During the match, Suryakumar’s knock turned out to be a game-changer. His partnership with Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in posting a good total.

Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat in the fourth position when India was at 54 in 7 overs, with the loss of 2 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav played his natural attacking game and scored an impressive half-century in just 27 balls. In total, he scored 53 runs off 28 balls, helping the team to post a total of 181 in 20 overs.

With a display of good bowling, India easily defeated Afghanistan, and Suryakumar Yadav was honored as the Player of the Match for his solid T20 knock. With this, he won his 15th Player of the Match award in T20 (international), which equals the highest number of awards won by a player. For the unversed, Virat Kohli was at the top with 15 Player of the Match awards in T20 (international).

Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav achieved this by playing just 64 matches. On the other hand, Virat Kohli took 113 matches to reach this number. Now, seeing how fast Suryakumar dominates over Kohli will be interesting. Even Kohli has a chance to score an edge over Suryakumar if he manages to play an impressive knock in the upcoming games.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket-related stories & updates!

Must Read: Cricket Buzz: Rahul Dravid Made A Staggering 25 Crores+ During His Tenure Of Team India’s Head Coach By Enjoying A Lucrative Annual Salary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News