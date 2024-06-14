With the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup, the craze of the game is at its peak. Talking about India, the team led by Rohit Sharma has performed brilliantly so far and has secured three victories in the three matches it played. Amid the successful proceedings of the team, there was too much curiosity about the salaries of Virat Kohli and other players. So, here’s all you need to know!

Lucrative salary of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Both Virat and Rohit are veterans of Indian cricket and have years of experience behind their backs. Both of them have established themselves as star players, and no matter how they perform from hereon, their legacy will remain intact. Considering their stature, both these superstars of Indian cricket enjoy a salary according to Grade A+.

For those who don’t know, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) gives salaries to the players based on their grades. For Grade A+, players receive an annual salary of 7 crores. So, even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli receive the same amount annually. Apart from them, even Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja get paid as per the same grade.

Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami belong to Grade A

Indian players, including Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel, are in Grade A of BCCI. As per this grade, the players receive an annual salary of 5 crores.

Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill are in Grade B, which earns them an annual salary of 3 crores. Grade C includes Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, and KS Bharat. Grade C players receive an annual salary of 1 crore.

Fees per T20 match

Currently, the Test format yields maximum earnings for a player. When it comes to T20 format, BCCI pays 3 lakhs to each player for playing one match.

