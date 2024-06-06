After a dull run during the IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma is back with a bang in T20 men’s Cricket World Cup 2024. In yesterday’s match, India scored a comfortable victory against Ireland, thus registering the first win in the ongoing tournament under the captaincy of the Hitman. Apart from that, Rohit has achieved a personal milestone by beating MS Dhoni in the shortest format of the game. Keep reading to know more!

Rohit Sharma is back in form!

Rohit is one of the biggest players in the shortest format of the game. However, his dismal run for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 left fans worried. Thankfully, he’s back in form at the right time, scoring a half-century, and has managed to secure a winning start in the T20 World Cup. With this victory, he has also become the most successful Indian captain in T20.

Rohit beats MS Dhoni

For those who don’t know, MS Dhoni has won 41 T20 matches as a captain (excluding the Super Over victories). Going past this number, Rohit Sharma has now registered 42 wins as a captain, thus becoming the most successful Indian captain. Talking about Virat Kohli, he has 30 wins as a captain.

Even in terms of success ratio, Rohit Sharma is far ahead with a strike rate of 77.29% (42 wins in 55 matches). MS Dhoni has a strike rate of 59.28% (41 wins in 73 matches).

Hitman is roaring!

Rohit Sharma has justified the tag of Hitman by achieving another major milestone in T20 international matches. With yesterday’s match’s performance, Rohit has become the first cricketer to hit 600 sixes in international cricket. He has left behind legends like Chris Gayle (553 sixes) and Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) behind by a big margin.

