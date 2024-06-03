T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Cricketer Corey Anderson Becomes The 5th Player To Represent Two Countries At The Tournament.

Cricket is taking over the USA, well, quite literally. For the first time in history, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is being held in the United States, with new teams from all over the world joining in. A cricket team from the USA sounds like a fever dream, but it is an actual reality. Moreover, New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson was seen playing on the host team. His participation in the USA team was shocking and surprising to the fans. Anderson also becomes the fifth player in the world to represent two teams ever at T20 World Cup.

The opening game of the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup took place on Sunday at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Corey Anderson made cricket history by being the fifth player to represent two nations.

Other players who have represented two different countries at T20 include Mark Chapman (Hong Kong and New Zealand), David Wiese (South Africa and Namibia), and Corey Anderson (New Zealand and the USA).

The first USA vs. Canada match of the T20 World Cup 2024 took place, and it was quite happening. With an impressive unbeaten score of 94 off 40 balls, Aaron Jones helped the USA defeat Canada by seven wickets. Jones completely turned the game’s tide in an incredible 131-run partnership with Andries Gous. Bludgeoning the Canadian attack and hitting ten sixes.

Gous, a former South Africa Under-19 batsman, made 65 off 46 balls before he was bowled out by Nikhil Dutta. It ended a partnership that had helped the Americans get from 42-2 in the seventh over to 173-3 in the 16th. Jones’ tenth sixth of the evening was a fitting way to close out the match.

Both Canada and the United States are participating in their first World Cup. Despite not having a strong presence in the US, cricket has a lengthy history. In 1844, the inaugural international cricket match between the United States and Canada took place. It happened on the premises of a private residence close to Broadway in Manhattan. Canada won the three-day match by 23 runs.

The T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams, including India, Australia, and England. The United States and Canada are also drawn in Group A with India, Ireland, and Pakistan.

Canada won the Americas qualifying series to secure its spot in the tournament, and the USA and the West Indies qualified as co-hosts.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Dinesh Karthik Officially Retires From Cricket: “…I Square Up For The New Challenges That Lie Ahead”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News