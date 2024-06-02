After representing the country for so many years, Dinesh Karthik has now made it official about saying goodbye to cricket. Yesterday, he took to social media and officially announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. It was on the cards, as the star player had hinted about quitting the game during IPL 2024. And finally, he did!

Karthik proved his mettle as a good striker of a ball and a wicketkeeper. On the international level, he has been a part of several glorious moments of the Indian cricket team, and even in IPL, he left a mark as a finisher. Most recently, he was a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where his short innings turned out to be game-changing.

This year’s IPL eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals turned out to be the last cricket game in Dinesh Karthik’s career. As Karthik had already hinted at his retirement, the veteran cricketer received a guard of honor from the players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the match ended.

Yesterday, taking to his X account, Dinesh Karthik posted a lengthy statement about his retirement. Captioning the post, he wrote, “It’s official.” His social media statement reads, “Having given it plenty of thought for some time now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead.”

In a statement, he further said, “I’d like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates, and members of the support staff who have made this long journey enjoyable. Among millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself one of the luckiest to have had the chance to represent my country.”

