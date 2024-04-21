Not just for young players, but the stage of Indian Premier League has also proved to be a good platform for veterans of the game. There are several senior cricketers who didn’t get many opportunities or were unlucky in international cricket but are now making all the noise with their performance in IPL. One such unlucky veteran is Dinesh Karthik, who is grabbing all the limelight with his batting in IPL 2024.

Karthik made his debut in international cricket as a complete batsman and a wicketkeeper. He proved his mettle, but unfortunately, he was a bit unlucky and didn’t get many opportunities to showcase his full potential. Here, in IPL 2024, he’s playing under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis for Royal Challengers Bangalore and is one of the most valuable players for the team. Even though his smashing knock didn’t win a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he earned the praise of cricket fans.

Talking about the beginning of the IPL career, Dinesh Karthik started his innings in 2008 with the team of Delhi Daredevils, and he was bought at 2.10 crores. At the same price, he played for the team till 2010. In 2011, he went to Punjab Kings at a price of 4.14 crores. With the same salary, he was transferred to Mumbai Indians and played for the team in 2012 and 2013.

In 2014, Dinesh Karthik returned to the camp of Delhi Daredevils, where he received the highest paycheck of his career. For that season, Karthik got a salary of 12.50 crores. In 2015, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for a price of 10.50 crores. In 2016, he went to Gujarat Lions for a salary of 2.30 crores and remained with the team for one more season for the same amount.

In 2018, Dinesh Karthik was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders, and he was paid 7.40 crores for that season. He was retained by KKR up to 2021 at the same price. In 2022, RCB again bought Karthik and gave him a salary of 5.50 crores and retained him for the next season at the same price. RCB once again retained him for IPL 2024 at the same price.

Interestingly, when compared to the highest IPL salary of 12.50 crores, Dinesh Karthik has witnessed a decline of 127.27% in the current season.

