Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most animated cricketers, and whenever he’s on the field, it’s always exciting to watch the match. In the Indian Premier League, aka IPL, Jadeja displayed his energy and striking performances, thus making himself one of the valuable players. In IPL 2024, he’s among the most expensive Indian players, and below is all you need to know!

Jadeja, popularly known as Sir, is a left-arm off-spinner and a left-handed batsman. His bowling has been crucial in all formats of the game, and he has proved his mettle on several occasions by picking up important wickets. His batting style is a bit aggressive, and he is known for hitting big hits. When it comes to fielding, he’s undoubtedly among the best fielders of all time.

In IPL 2024, Ravindra Jadeja is playing under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the team of Chennai Super Kings. Talking about the debut season, Ravindra started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2008, where he was bought for just 12 lakh. At the same price, he played for Rajasthan in 2009 as well.

In 2011, Ravindra Jadeja went to the camp of Kochi Tuskers Kerala with an impressive salary of 4.37 crores. In 2012, Jadeja switched teams again and joined Chennai Super Kings for a price of 9.20 crores. For the same price, he played for CSK for one more season. In 2014 and 2015, he remained with Chennai, but his salary was reduced to 5.50 crores.

After Chennai Super Kings got banned for two years, Jadeja joined the camp of Gujarat Lions at a price of 5.50 crores, which saw a rise up to 9.50 crores next year. In 2018, he returned to CSK with a salary of 7 crores. Jadeja was retained for the next three seasons at the same price. In 2022, he saw a hike and enjoyed the highest price of his IPL career, which was 16 crores. In 2023 and 2024, he was retained for the same amount.

So, if we calculate the salary growth from the debut season of 12 lakh to IPL 2024‘s 16 crores, it’s a monstrous jump of 13233.3%.

