After weeks of nonstop entertainment, it’s time to say goodbye to IPL 2025. Yes, the end of the 2025th edition of the Indian Premier League is approaching, as just two matches remain to be played. Amid this, there have already been discussions about the league’s prize money, and everyone is excited to know how much money the winning team will take away. Keep reading for a detailed report!

While there’s no official confirmation about the prize money, it is learned that the champion team will enjoy a massive paycheck, which will be distributed among all teammates and the supporting staff. Even the runner-up team will receive a solid sum, and this amount will also be distributed among the players and staff.

What is the prize money for the winner of IPL 2025?

Last year, the winning team, Kolkata Knight Riders, received a lucrative prize money of 20 crores. While the amount for the ongoing season hasn’t been unveiled, it is assumed that in IPL 2025, the winning team will receive the same amount. For those who don’t know, the winning prize has been the same since 2022. So, even this year, the amount is expected to remain unchanged.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, or Punjab Kings? It’ll be interesting to see which team will walk away with this solid prize money and the trophy.

How much money will the runner-up team receive?

In IPL 2024, the runner-up team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, received a paycheck of 13 crores. The runner-up team is expected to receive the same amount in IPL 2025. Like the winning prize, this amount has been the same since 2022.

How much prize money will the orange cap and purple cap holders receive?

Chennai Super Kings’ Noor Ahmad holds the purple cap in IPL 2025 with 24 wickets. He’s likely to remain at the top and is expected to enjoy a paycheck of 10 lakh. Currently, the orange cap belongs to Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan with 679 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (640 runs) and Virat Kohli (614 runs) can secure the orange cap. The winner is likely to win the prize money of 10 lakh.

