Suryakumar Yadav will take over the captainship for Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings on March 23, 2025. This decision has been taken due to MI Captain Hardik Pandya being banned for one match for his continuous over-rat offenses during last year’s IPL. Suryakumar aka SKY is often hailed as India’s Mr 360° for his all-rounder techniques. Let us take a look at his net worth, remuneration, and assets.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Net Worth

As per Sportskeeda’s last update, Suryakumar Yadav’s current net worth is around 55 crores. His stellar net worth comprises of his earnings from his BCCI contract, IPL, and brand endorsements. His debut in playing for the Indian Cricket Team in international matches has only catapulted his bankability by several notches.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Remuneration

Suryakumar Yadav’s current paycheck is around 16.35 crores for his participation in the IPL. According to the latest central contracts revealed by the BCCI, the cricketer has been roped in at the Grade B category. This makes his annual salary for his international matches to be around 3 crores while representing the Indian Cricket Team.

Suryakumar Yadav’s IPL Paycheck

SKY’s association with the Mumbai Indians makes his remuneration to be around 8 crores. This constitutes a major portion of his net worth. According to the report, Yadav was also one of the players retained by the popular team ahead of the IPL Mega Auction which was held in 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Assets

Before he even made his debut with the Indian Cricket Team, he was flooded with some meaty brand endorsements which formed a significant part of his net worth. He endorses various popular brands. He resides in a luxurious property in Mumbai’s Chembur area.

Apart from this, he has also invested in many other real estate properties. He also owns a luxurious car collection. His luxury wheels include a Range Rover Velar, Mercedes-Benz, Audi-A6, and Nissan Jonga. The combined cost of his car collection would be between 3 to 4 crores. Well, Suryakumar Yadav’s staggering net worth and assets is truly the testimony to his hard work, skill set and a strong legacy at the age of 33.

