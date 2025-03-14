Rinku Singh has established himself as one of the most promising next-gen cricketers, especially after his stint in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Singh delivered a stupendous victory for his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, by hitting consecutive sixes off the last 5 balls. Needless to say, his talent as a middle-order batsman in the T20I, ODIs, and the IPL has also reflected tremendously on his bankability and net worth.

Rinku Singh’s Net Worth

According to Sportskeeda, Rinku Singh’s net worth as of 2024 is around 7 crores. His association with the IPL, other tournaments, brand endorsements and other cricket-related ventures form a significant portion of his net worth. Singh’s current IPL salary is said to be 55 lakhs.

Rinku Singh’s Stellar Income

The cricketer’s annual income is reportedly around 60 lakhs. At the same time, his monthly salary is said to be around 5 lakhs. However, it is his association with the Indian Premiere League (IPL) which has played a major role in skyrocketing his net worth and assets.

With his collaboration with IPL teams like Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku Singh has garnered a jaw-dropping remuneration of 4.4 crore. According to Business Standard, the player’s salary for IPL 2025 is a whopping 13 crore. This will reflect significantly to his net worth for the year 2025 wherein one can expect a major jump. He also emerged as an impressive representative of Uttar Pradesh at A-list matches, wherein he earned around 1 crore. Singh was purchased in his debut IPL association by Punjab Kings in 2017 for 10 lakhs but was not able to showcase his game.

He was then hired by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in 2018 for 80 lakhs reportedly. He could participate in limited matches between 2018 and 2020 and could not play in the IPL in 2021 owing to an injury. But his actual skill was unleashed in the year 2023.

Rinku Singh’s Investments And Assets

According to a report in CA Knowledge, Rinku Singh has made around 50 lakhs for his brand endorsements. He has reportedly invested in a 200-yard plot in the Ozon City area of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He also owns a lavish home in Aligarh. When it comes to his swanky wheels, he owns a Ford Endeavor, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Toyota Innova Crista, Mahindra Scorpio N, and a Royal Enfield Bullet Bike. The most expensive luxury car in his collection is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which is worth 14 lakhs.

Reportedly, Rinku Singh has been retained to play for Kolkata Knight Riders again this year. The 27-year-old cricketer was also in the news recently for his speculated marriage with politician Priya Saroj. However, it can be safely said that Rinku has catapulted his bankability to greater heights.

