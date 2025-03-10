Indians are over the moon as our national cricket team has won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma’s team competed against New Zealand in the final match, held in Dubai on Sunday evening. Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has called out his country for not sending any representative despite being the hosting nation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board hosted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, due to the persisting rifts between Pak and India, it was decided that the matches played by our country would be held on neutral ground. Hence, Dubai International Cricket Stadium was finalized as the neutral venue of the tournament.

India won against New Zealand in an intense finale last evening. Shoaib Akhtar couldn’t help but notice that there was no representative from the Pakistan Cricket Board at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finale ceremony. He said in a viral video, “Pakistan was hosting the tournament, yet there was no representative at the ceremony. I cannot understand why nobody represented the trophy or handed it over?”

Shoaib Akhtar continued, “It is beyond me. Think about it please, this is a world stage, somebody should have represented. Feeling very down to see that.”

Indian fans took no time and began bashing Pakistan. Many even said that Shoaib Akhtar’s country lacks sportsmanship.

A user commented, “Because your Pakistani Qom lacks Sportsmanship. You guys are sore losers who look everything through the Islamic lens. On the other hand, Virat Kohli touched Shami’s mother’s feet to seek her blessing and as a mark of respect.”

Another reacted, “Beggar nation. Beggar treatment.”

A user slammed, “Plane mein fuel dalvane ke paise Kaun deta PCB walo ko Ek bar Malasia ne plane rakhwa liya tha isi chakkar mein”

Another trolled, “Your pain is right. Sports man spirit is not in Pakistani team”

Meanwhile, India has become the first country to win three ICC Champions Trophy titles. The finale witnessed a thrilling contribution by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Panday, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja, among other batsmen.

The best team of the tournament has won the Champions Trophy. That too without dropping a single match!! #India #championstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/KUytSNyQi7 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 9, 2025

