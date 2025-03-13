Umpires have always been an integral part of cricket. Over the years, with the growth of technology, several methods have been introduced to the game to minimise errors in decisions, but still, on-ground umpires are relevant to the game. Considering their importance, these key figures of the game are paid handsomely. More than the international games, they enjoy a massive remuneration in IPL, and Anil Chaudhary is one of them.

Anil Chaudhary is in the top league!

Anil has been umpiring for a long time. He made his debut on October 10, 2013, when he stood for a T20I match between India and Australia. Ever since then, he has never looked back and has climbed the ladder of success one after another. Over the years, he has earned a lot of fame for his accuracy in decisions.

Thanks to a good track record, Anil Chaudhary has been included in the A+ category of umpires by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). As per this grade, he receives a solid amount of 40,000 rupees per day. Even in IPL, he enjoys a star status and is among the highest-paid umpires.

IPL income

Anil Chaudhary is among the highest-paid umpires of IPL. For each game, he reportedly enjoys a hefty remuneration of 1.98 lakh. Yes, you read that right! Compared to the grade pay of 40,000 rupees, he makes 395% higher sum in the league each day. Apart from this massive amount, he also enjoys a daily allowance. Other than this, BCCI takes care of his travel and accommodation.

While the exact amount is not known, the 60-year-old enjoys a lucrative salary of over 7.30 lakh for each season of IPL. It is also learned that he had been a part of 121 matches so far, so one can only guess his hefty earnings from the cricket league.

Other than Anil Chaudhary, Christopher Gaffaney, Nitin Menon, C. Shamshuddin, KN Ananthapadmanabhan, and Bruce Oxenford are also the highest-paid umpires of IPL and receive the same amount as Anil.

