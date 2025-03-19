Finally, the countdown to IPL 2025 will settle down soon as, after a couple of days and some hours, the opening match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As cricket fans are getting pumped up for the high-voltage battle, let’s talk about the captain of the defending team, Ajinkya Rahane. Yes, Ajinkya will lead the side of 2024’s champions, KKR, and below are some exciting details about the veteran Indian cricketer!

Captaincy record

For those who don’t know, Shreyas Iyer led KKR’s winning side in 2024. However, due to some issues, Iyer didn’t stay with the team this season, and he’s now part of Punjab Kings. The management has chosen Rahane as the skipper to replace him. The calm and composed right-handed batsman is known for being technically sound.

In terms of captaincy, Ajinkya Rahane has led Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant in the past. In total, he was seen as captain in 25 matches. Out of 25 matches, he won only 9, while losing 16. It means that his success ratio is only 36%. Let’s see if he brings the new package as the skipper of KKR in IPL 2025.

IPL earnings

Ajinkya Rahane has been with the IPL since its debut season (2008). He started with a paycheck of as low as 12 lakh and has witnessed several ups and downs over the years. In the last season, he was a part of Chennai Super Kings, aka CSK, for 50 lakh. In the latest auction, KKR bought him for a price of 1.5 crores.

In his entire career, Ajinkya Rahane amassed a healthy sum of around 54.84 crores through IPL contracts, including the 2025th edition.

Endorsement charges

Rahane made a name for himself in international cricket and IPL due to his superior batting technique and controlled yet impactful innings. This also made him popular in the world of brands. Reportedly, he is associated with brands like Adidas, My11Circle, Games24x7, Neo Growth, CEAT, Hero Motocorp, and Boost. For each brand, he is said to be charging 1 crore.

Net worth

Through IPL earnings, BCCI contracts, endorsements, and other sources, the KKR skipper has amassed a net worth of around 80 crores for himself, as per Sportskeeda’s last update. This is an impressive wealth, and in the future, he’s expected to mint more moolah through his active presence on the cricket field.

