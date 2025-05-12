Over the last few days, we have heard speculations about Virat Kohli’s Test career. There were rumors that he requested captaincy for the upcoming series against England, but this was denied by the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the BCCI. Following this, reports were triggered about him being upset and thinking about quitting the game. Amid this, King Kohli has officially announced his retirement from red-ball cricket. Keep reading for a detailed report!

This afternoon, the legendary cricketer ended his glorious Test cricket career. For those who don’t know, he made his Test debut in 2011, against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. He played his last match earlier this year against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Throughout this 14-year-long journey, the run-machine achieved several milestones and established himself as one of the greats.

Amid the rumors of Virat Kohli being upset over the denial of captaincy, it is now learned that his decision to quit Test cricket was pre-decided, something that he has been thinking of for a long time. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a heartbreaking post, sharing, “I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”

Here’s the entire post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

While this is a heartbreaking update for all Virat Kohli fans, he has left plenty to celebrate and cherish. During his glorious career, the legendary cricketer played 123 Tests and 210 innings. Throughout his career, he remained not out on 13 occasions.

Virat Kohli missed the mark of 10,000 runs but still scored 9,230 runs at a good average of 46.85. He scored a whopping 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, making him one of the greatest players in the modern era of Test cricket. In terms of centuries, he is ahead of legends like Donald Bradman (29 centuries), Inzamam-Ul-Haq (25 centuries), and others.

Before quitting red-ball cricket, he received a salary of 15 lakh for each match, in addition to his annual salary of 7 crores.

After quitting Test, Kohli is likely to continue playing ODI and IPL.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket-related updates!

Must Read: IPL: Ambati Rayudu Garnered An Impressive 35 Crore+ Before Quitting The League In 2023 – Revisiting His Salary & Total Earnings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News