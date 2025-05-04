Undoubtedly, Indian Premier League, aka IPL, has provided the platform to explode for talented cricketers. Based on their skill set and impact, such talented players enjoy massive paychecks from the franchises. Over the years, we have seen money raining during auctions, but IPL 2025 is really special as this season witnessed the biggest ever buy in the league’s history. Yes, we are talking about Rishabh Pant. Unfortunately, despite an unprecedented salary, he has failed to deliver. But wait, he isn’t alone on the list!

As mentioned above, Rishabh isn’t the only one who hasn’t performed up to the mark despite receiving a hefty paycheck. But he surely makes it to the top of the list. In the mega auction 2025, he emerged as the most expensive player in IPL’s history by receiving 27 crores. He surpassed Shreyas Iyer, who received 26.75 crores.

In IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants. So, apart from his hard-hitting ability and wicket-keeping, the franchise has invested a hefty sum in his leadership qualities. Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to his price. To be honest, his leadership hasn’t been extraordinary this season. And if we talk about his batting, his performance is poor.

In the 10 matches played so far by LSG, Rishabh Pant has made just 110 runs at an average of 12.22 and a strike rate of less than 100. This is nowhere close to his potential and clearly not worthy enough of the amount he has received in IPL 2025.

Followed by Rishabh Pant is Venkatesh Iyer. He’s one of the most valuable players for Kolkata Knight Riders, and we got an idea of it when the franchise didn’t hesitate to spend a colossal sum of 23.75 crores on him. He definitely has the potential to turn the game on his own, but during the latest edition, he hasn’t lived up to the mark, at least in the first 11 matches.

We saw Venkatesh Iyer make a huge impact in 2023 and 2024, but in IPL 2025, he hasn’t been able to deliver. At an average of just 20.29, he has made just 142 runs.

The third player on the list is Rashid Khan. Yes, the talented leg-spinner from Afghanistan has unfortunately made it to the list. Considering his past impact, Gujarat Titans decided to retain the star bowler at a whopping 18 crores. However, against such a salary amount, he hasn’t delivered.

In the 10 matches, Rashid Khan has picked up just 7 wickets by conceding 352 runs. His economy rate is 9.51 in IPL 2025, which is not impressive considering his standard.

