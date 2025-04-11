The mega auction of IPL 2025 was the talk of the town for several reasons. We saw some players grabbing a jaw-dropping amount, and one such player was Venkatesh Iyer. The management of Kolkata Knight Riders paid a massive amount for him, which stunned everyone because they let go of Shreyas Iyer, the one who led KKR to win a trophy in 2024, over monetary reasons, but didn’t hesitate to pay a bomb amount for Venkatesh. So today, we’ll look at his salary growth over the years and total earnings from the league!

Venkatesh is a left-handed batsman well known for his power-hitting. He is also a handy bowler, which makes him a perfect all-rounder. He grabbed the attention during the 2021-22 domestic season while playing for Madhya Pradesh. He impressed everyone with his performance during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and continued his form, which led to him getting picked by KKR in 2021.

In 2021, KKR bought him on their side at a dismal price of just 20 lakh. While the strike rate was decent, Venkatesh Iyer enjoyed an average of 41 during the debut IPL season. In 2022, Kolkata retained him with a massive hike of up to 8 crores, but his performance was not up to the mark.

Again, in 2023, Venkatesh Iyer remained with KKR at the same price. His performance was good that year, as he scored 404 runs. Even in 2024, he was retained by the team, and that year, he had an average of 46.25. Considering his hard-hitting ability and impact in the game, the management didn’t hesitate to shed a crazy amount in IPL 2025.

During the mega auction, KKR paid a staggering 23.75 crores for Venkatesh, which surprised everyone. This was an unbelievable growth of 11775% for him, after earning just 20 lakh during the debut season. He also became the fourth most expensive buy in the history of IPL after Rishabh Pant (27 crores), Shreyas Iyer (26.75 crores), and Mitchell Starc (24.75 crores).

If we calculate, the star batsman has amassed a total of 47.95 crores through just five IPL seasons, which is simply insane!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting IPL stories and updates!

Must Read: IPL: Nicholas Pooran Has Earned An Impressive 75 Crore+, Enjoying A Crazy Growth Of 6900% From His Debut To 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News