Joseph Charles Buttler, professionally known as Jos Butler, is a renowned English cricketer now playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League or IPL 2025. He has been performing well so far in this IPL season, and his contributions have been instrumental in the good performance of the Gujarat Titans. He has been one of the high-valued players in the IPL. Today, we will be looking in depth at his assets and the estimated net worth of the English player.

He was born in September 1990 in Somerset, England. Buttler is a wicketkeeper-batsman, right-handed batter. Buttler plays for the England National Team and Lancashire County Cricket Club. He is known for his explosive batting style, which benefits the T20 format. Butler is also known for his dynamic wicketkeeping skills and is one of the most prominent white-ball cricketers in the world.

Jos Buttler resigned as England’s Captain just before their final Champions Trophy 2025 match against South Africa. Harry Brook replaced him as England’s white-ball Captain. Buttler captained England to victory at the 2022 T20 World Cup. According to Sportskeeda’s report, Buttler’s salary is around $1 million+ from Cricket. He is also associated with several brands and earns a good amount of money.

Buttler’s Salary

According to the report, in October 2023, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) offered Jos Buttler a two-year deal valued at £800,000 [approximately $1.01 million] annually. On top of that, he earns £9,000 [around $11,375] for each white-ball match he plays for England. His monthly salary is around $100K+, and his annual salary is $1 million+.

Buttler’s IPL Earnings

He made his IPL debut in 2016 with Mumbai Indians. The player was bought for Rs 3.8 crores. In 2018, Jos was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore and retained by the team until 2021 for Rs 4.4 crore. In 2022, Rajasthan Royals retained him for a massive Rs 10 crore until Gujarat Titans bought him in the mega auction 2025 at Rs 15.75 crore.

Brand Endorsements & other assets

Jos Buttler endorses Kookaburra Cricket UK, Castore Sportswear, Myprotein UK, and Cooper Assoc. Kookaburra supplies all of Jos Buttler’s sports gear. He earns around $100K+ from the brand endorsements.

The Gujarat Titans player owns a house in Somerset, England, and reportedly several real estate properties worldwide. In addition, Jos owns multiple luxury cars, including a Range Rover and BMW X2.

Net Worth

According to reports, Gujarat Titans‘ Jos Butler has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Buttler is often regarded as one of the best finishers and most inventive batters in modern white-ball Cricket.

