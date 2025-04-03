Ever since the IPL started, it has been a game of batsmen. The league is a nightmare for bowlers, but still, some bowlers have made an impact due to their fantastic performances. One such bowler is Mohammed Siraj, who made his name in the league due to his consistency in the last couple of years. Even yesterday, he displayed his fierce attack with the ball. So today, we’ll discuss how much money he made through this league!

Siraj is a right-arm pacer. In the last couple of years, he has emerged as one of the most important options in the Indian bowling attack. In the World Cup 2023, he displayed his brilliant seam attack by picking up 14 wickets in 11 matches. Even in IPL 2023 and 2024, he looked impressive, and in 2025, he has already picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches.

For those who don’t know, Mohammed Siraj started his IPL career with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. During his debut season, he was bought for 2.60 crores. The next season, he was associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the same price. With the same salary, he played for Bengaluru for the next three seasons (up to 2021).

In 2022, RCB gave Mohammed Siraj a huge hike of 169.23% as his salary went from 2.60 crores to 7 crores. At the same price, he played for RCB for three seasons (up to 2024). During the IPL 2025 mega auctions, he was released by the team. Gujarat Titans grabbed the opportunity and acquired his services by giving Siraj his biggest paycheck ever.

Gujarat Titans paid a solid 12.25 crores to get Mohammed Siraj on their side. If calculated, this was a hike of 75% from his previous paycheck for RCB.

Talking about Siraj’s IPL career, he’s currently playing his 9th season. At the age of 31, the star pacer has amassed a total income of 46.25 crores from the league, which is really impressive. With the kind of bowling he’s doing, we’re sure he’ll keep minting big moolah from franchises in the future.

