We’re just a few hours away from witnessing the opening match of IPL 2025. Tonight, a battle will be between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Since both teams are loaded with supremely talented names, it’s likely to be a nail-biting thriller. Before we get into the live action, let’s look at some exciting details about Rajat Patidar, the skipper of RCB.

Captaincy record

Today, Rajat will be making his debut as a captain. Yes, you read that right! The 31-year-old right-handed batsman will lead the IPL team for the first time, and it’s a big responsibility. Last year, Faf du Plessis led the side, and Rajat was appointed as the new captain of Bengaluru last month.

Before this, Rajat Patidar had led the domestic T20 team of Madhya Pradesh. While leading Madhya Pradesh, he had a good track record with a success ratio of 75%. Out of 16 matches he played as a captain, MP won 12 matches and lost 4. Also, his team finished as runners-up during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25.

IPL earnings

Rajat Patidar is a highly skilled T20 batsman and a good hitter of the ball. He made his IPL debut in 2021 when he played for RCB. His debut season wasn’t that impactful. Still, the management trusted him and kept him on their side. In 2022, he displayed his hitting skills by scoring 333 runs in 8 matches at an impressive average of 55.50 and strike rate of 152.75. He even scored a century that season. In 2024, he scored 395 runs, but his average came down. However, his strike rate improved up to 177.13.

Considering such a record, RCB continues to play a bet on him. In the debut season, Rajat was bought at just 20 lakh. Even for 2022, he played at the same price. In 2024, he received a hike and was given 50 lakh. But in IPL 2025, he enjoyed a crazy surge in his price, and Bengaluru bought him for a colossal 11 crores—an insane hike of 2100%.

Considering all these contracts, Rajat Patidar’s estimated IPL earnings stand at 11.90 crores.

International contract

For those who don’t know, Rajat Patidar made his international debut on December 21, 2023, in an ODI match against South Africa. Currently, he is placed under the Grade C contract by BCCI, as per which he receives an annual salary of 1 crore.

Net worth

Rajat Patidar is a newbie in Indian cricket, and is yet to amass massive wealth. Still, through his limited sources of income, he reportedly enjoys a net worth of 2 crores. With the performance in IPL 2025, he is expected to taste more success in future.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more IPL stories and updates!

Must Read: IPL: Saurabh Tiwary To Rahul Sharma – A Look At Forgotten Stars Of Indian Premier League!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News